2ID rucks for Operation Warrior Fest

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, ruck during the Operation Warrior Feast on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, November 18, 2025. The ruck promoted physical fitness and teamwork by challenging Soldiers to complete the course while carrying food, which were then donated to the Warrior Food Pantry. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Minsung Kim, 2d Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division Public Affairs)
11.17.2025
11.18.2025
|9393913
|251118-O-A4449-1260
|10660x7106
|12.99 MB
|KR
|1
|0
