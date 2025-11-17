Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ID rucks for Operation Warrior Fest [Image 4 of 4]

    2ID rucks for Operation Warrior Fest

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Knight 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, ruck during the Operation Warrior Feast on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, November 18, 2025. The ruck promoted physical fitness and teamwork by challenging Soldiers to complete the course while carrying food, which were then donated to the Warrior Food Pantry. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Minsung Kim, 2d Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division Public Affairs)

