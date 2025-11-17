Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Italian Communities Mark Liberation Day Together in Arcugnano [Image 6 of 9]

    U.S. and Italian Communities Mark Liberation Day Together in Arcugnano

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joaquin Vasquez-Duran 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Richard K. Smith, commander of the 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion, joined local leaders and residents of Arcugnano to commemorate Italy’s Liberation Day on April 25, 2025, honoring a shared legacy of sacrifice, resilience, and partnership. The ceremony included students, community representatives, and veterans who reflected on the cost of freedom as the Italian and American flags were raised in tribute to those who fought for liberation during World War II. Local leader Lino Gagliardi addressed the community, quoting Pope Francis and reminding attendees that war “never solves any problem of coexistence, but rather worsens it.”

    Lt. Col. Smith reaffirmed the enduring bond between the United States and Italy, emphasizing a friendship built on dignity, respect, and collective duty that has strengthened over eight decades. This year’s observance coincided with several historic milestones: the 70th anniversary of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa; the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Vicenza; the 80th anniversary of Liberation Day; and the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday. The Arcugnano community marked these anniversaries as a reminder that history continues through every gathering, every flag raised, and every commitment shared between nations. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Joaquin D. Vasquez-Duran)

