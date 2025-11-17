Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beverly Sunrise Exercise 26-01

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force 35th Logistic Readiness SquadronWing Inspection Team member overlooks a simulated-attack area during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 26-01 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 16, 2025. The Beverly Sunrise exercise enhances readiness by testing the 35th Fighter Wings ability to rapidly respond to real-world threats and sustain operations under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025
    Photo ID: 9393631
    VIRIN: 251014-F-UR015-6010
    Resolution: 5348x3558
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Beverly Sunrise Exercise 26-01, by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Indo-Pacific
    Beverly Sunrise
    exercise

