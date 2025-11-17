Beverly Sunrise Exercise 26-01

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force 35th Logistic Readiness SquadronWing Inspection Team member overlooks a simulated-attack area during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 26-01 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 16, 2025. The Beverly Sunrise exercise enhances readiness by testing the 35th Fighter Wings ability to rapidly respond to real-world threats and sustain operations under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)