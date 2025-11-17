Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Berets Conduct Marksmanship Training [Image 7 of 7]

    Green Berets Conduct Marksmanship Training

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Martin 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    A U.S. Army Green Beret with 2nd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), fires his service pistol under his night vision device at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Nov. 05, 2025.

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducts special operations throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command areas of responsibility, in order to support command objectives and U.S. national interests. The group maintains and employs units of action to execute the full spectrum of special operations at a moment's notice with allies, partners, and the joint force. Committed to excellence and pursuit of tactical mastery, the group aims to uphold the legacy as the Indo-Pacific’s preferred, and most lethal special operations entity.

    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Martin)

