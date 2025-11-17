Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Free Fall Training at JBLM [Image 1 of 3]

    Military Free Fall Training at JBLM

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Alec Byrd 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    A U.S. Army Green Beret assigned to 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), navigates their parachute canopy while conducting regular Military Free Fall Training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, Sep. 25, 2025. As an airborne unit, the group conducts routine airborne operations to maintain jump-currency.

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducts special operations throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command areas of responsibility, in order to support command objectives and U.S. national interests. The group maintains and employs units of action to execute the full spectrum of special operations at a moment's notice with allies, partners, and the joint force. Committed to excellence and pursuit of tactical mastery, the group aims to uphold the legacy as the Indo-Pacific’s preferred, and most lethal special operations entity.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alec Byrd)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 17:34
