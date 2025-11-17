Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black Devils conduct Airborne Operation [Image 2 of 2]

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Yountz 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), observes paratroopers conducting an airborne operation at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, Mar. 05, 2025. As an airborne unit, the group conducts routine airborne operations to maintain jump-currency.

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducts special operations throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command areas of responsibility, in order to support command objectives and U.S. national interests. The group maintains and employs units of action to execute the full spectrum of special operations at a moment's notice with allies, partners, and the joint force. Committed to excellence and pursuit of tactical mastery, the group aims to uphold the legacy as the Indo-Pacific’s preferred, and most lethal special operations entity.

    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 17:14
    Photo ID: 9393032
    VIRIN: 250305-A-TO756-1472
    Resolution: 1639x2048
    Size: 789.47 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Devils conduct Airborne Operation [Image 2 of 2], by SSG John Yountz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

