Black Devils conduct Airborne Operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), observes paratroopers conducting an airborne operation at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, Mar. 05, 2025. As an airborne unit, the group conducts routine airborne operations to maintain jump-currency.



1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducts special operations throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command areas of responsibility, in order to support command objectives and U.S. national interests. The group maintains and employs units of action to execute the full spectrum of special operations at a moment's notice with allies, partners, and the joint force. Committed to excellence and pursuit of tactical mastery, the group aims to uphold the legacy as the Indo-Pacific’s preferred, and most lethal special operations entity.



(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)