    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off

    PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from Moody Air Force Base arrive on-site at the Combat Support Training Range on Tyndall Air Force Base for Mosaic Tiger 26-1, Nov. 15, 2025. The arriving Airmen are part of the 23d Wing’s Air and Special Staff, and the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron – both units who are working together to execute command and control of airpower generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 16:27
    Photo ID: 9392793
    VIRIN: 251115-F-JS667-1006
    Resolution: 4159x2971
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US
    Mosaic Tiger 26-1

