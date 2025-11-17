Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from Moody Air Force Base arrive on-site at the Combat Support Training Range on Tyndall Air Force Base for Mosaic Tiger 26-1, Nov. 15, 2025. The arriving Airmen are part of the 23d Wing’s Air and Special Staff, and the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron – both units who are working together to execute command and control of airpower generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)