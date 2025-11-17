U.S. Air Force Airmen from Moody Air Force Base arrive on-site at the Combat Support Training Range on Tyndall Air Force Base for Mosaic Tiger 26-1, Nov. 15, 2025. The arriving Airmen are part of the 23d Wing’s Air and Special Staff, and the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron – both units who are working together to execute command and control of airpower generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 16:27
|Photo ID:
|9392793
|VIRIN:
|251115-F-JS667-1006
|Resolution:
|4159x2971
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off, by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
