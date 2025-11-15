FTZ daily operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251105-N-YO707-1208



U.S. Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) pass close-in weapons system barrels during maintenance while transiting the Philippine Sea, Nov. 5, 2025. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)