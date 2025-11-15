FTZ Sulu sea transit

251103-N-YO707-1101
SULU SEA (Nov. 03 2025) - Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Tariq Chamberlain stands lookout watch aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while transiting the Sulu Sea, Nov. 3, 2025. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)
