U.S. Navy Seabee divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1 work together to conduct an underwater inspection with Royal Moroccan Navy divers in Casablanca, Morocco, Aug. 21, 2025. UCT 1 is a specially trained and equipped unit, within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces (NECF), that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments.
|08.20.2025
|11.17.2025 03:18
|9391331
|250821-N-XT273-1007
|2784x1856
|1.26 MB
|MA
|1
|0
U.S. Navy Seabee Divers Strengthen Maritime Partnerships in Morocco
