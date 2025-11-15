Philippine SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Visit Service Members During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Loss Carlson, left, and Secretary of National Defense of the Philippines Gilbert Teodoro Jr., right, addresses Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. service members at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2025, about their ongoing support to disaster relief efforts in Catanduanes region. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)