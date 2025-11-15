15th MEU Corpsmen Train Philippine Medical Personnel to Perform Valkyrie Blood Transfusions During Disaster Relief Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Trevor L. Goff, right, the senior enlisted advisor of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, receives a blood transfusion as part of a Valkyrie demonstration at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, Nov. 14, 2025, during foreign disaster relief operations. The Valkyrie program is also referred to as the “walking blood bank” and allows blood transfusions from pre-screened donors to a casualty. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)