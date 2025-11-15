193rd AOG welcomes new commander

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STATE COLLEGE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Airman Austin Stern 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Col. Kevin Dellicker (right) assumed command of the 193rd Air Operations Groupafter receiving the guidon from Col. Robert Noren, commander of the 193rd Special Operations Wing,during a ceremony at the 193rd AOG in State College, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 15, 2025. Dellickerenlisted in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in 1995 before transferring to the Air NationalGuard, where he later commissioned. He has held several leadership positions within the 193rd SOWas an intelligence officer. As commander, Dellicker will lead Airmen in their mission to providecombat-mission-ready, command-and-control Airmen who integrate with air and multi-domainoperations centers worldwide to protect and defend U.S. global interests. He assumes commandfrom Col. Brian Lehew. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Austin Stern)

    VIRIN: 251114-Z-EP527-1033
    changeofcommand
    usaf
    airnationalguard

