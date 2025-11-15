193rd AOG welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Kevin Dellicker (right) assumed command of the 193rd Air Operations Groupafter receiving the guidon from Col. Robert Noren, commander of the 193rd Special Operations Wing,during a ceremony at the 193rd AOG in State College, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 15, 2025. Dellickerenlisted in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in 1995 before transferring to the Air NationalGuard, where he later commissioned. He has held several leadership positions within the 193rd SOWas an intelligence officer. As commander, Dellicker will lead Airmen in their mission to providecombat-mission-ready, command-and-control Airmen who integrate with air and multi-domainoperations centers worldwide to protect and defend U.S. global interests. He assumes commandfrom Col. Brian Lehew. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Austin Stern)