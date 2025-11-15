Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (OCT. 7, 2025) - Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) combat a simulated fire during a damage control drill while underway in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 7. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)