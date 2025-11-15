Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Damage control drill [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Damage control drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.07.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (OCT. 7, 2025) - Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) combat a simulated fire during a damage control drill while underway in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 7. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.15.2025 22:27
    Photo ID: 9390179
    VIRIN: 251007-N-DM318-1019
    Resolution: 6336x8448
    Size: 594.64 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Damage control drill [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Damage control drill
    Damage control drill
    Damage control drill
    Damage control drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Preble (DDG 88)
    DESRON 15
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download