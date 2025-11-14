Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor conducts hatch maintenance [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor conducts hatch maintenance

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Staples conducts maintenance on a hatch in the forward gym of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57). Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 11.15.2025 12:15
    Photo ID: 9389839
    VIRIN: 251111-N-HE318-1054
    Resolution: 2240x3360
    Size: 734.11 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor conducts hatch maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor conducts maintenance in engine room
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor conducts hatch maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LS
    USS Mitscher
    DDG 57
    maintenance
    Logistics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download