Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, and members of the Israeli Defense Forces discuss logistics with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Nentanyahu inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Oct. 29, 2025, in Israel. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Ito)