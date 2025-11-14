Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil-Military Coordination Center [Image 3 of 3]

    Civil-Military Coordination Center

    ISRAEL

    10.28.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Ito 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, and members of the Israeli Defense Forces discuss logistics with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Nentanyahu inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Oct. 29, 2025, in Israel. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Ito)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.15.2025 08:23
    Photo ID: 9389609
    VIRIN: 251028-A-VP019-6823
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.43 MB
    Location: IL
    This work, Civil-Military Coordination Center [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Michael Ito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOMCMCC

