Drivers from various locations prepare to offload humanitarian aid at the Kerem Shalom crossing point on Nov. 13, 2025, in Israel. The Civil-Military Coordination Center is designed to help facilitate the flow of humanitarian, logistical, and security assistance into Gaza. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aiden Griffitts)