    11th ESC Halloween Spooktacular! [Image 7 of 10]

    11th ESC Halloween Spooktacular!

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Photo by Capt. William Stroud 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    The 311th ESC came together for a frightfully fun Halloween celebration on October 31, 2025, at our HQ in Los Angeles, CA! The event was filled with creative costumes, delicious food, and exciting games that had everyone laughing and enjoying the spooky spirit.

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 23:47
    Photo ID: 9389485
    VIRIN: 251031-A-MN258-2206
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.95 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
