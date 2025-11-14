Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    469th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Farewell Ceremony [Image 9 of 10]

    469th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Farewell Ceremony

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2025

    Photo by Capt. William Stroud 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    On October 25, 2025, the 469th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion gathered with family, friends, and supporters for a heartfelt farewell ceremony in Mountain View, California.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 23:13
    Photo ID: 9389470
    VIRIN: 251025-A-MN258-9473
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.13 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 469th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Farewell Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by CPT William Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARC
    USARMY
    79thTSC
    BEALLYOUCANBE
    TWICETHECITIZEN

