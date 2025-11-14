NCTF-RH attends Fuel Tank Advisory Committee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Marc Williams, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), provides a semi-annual update to the Hawaii Department of Health Fuel Tank Advisory Committee in Honolulu, Oct. 1, 2025. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)