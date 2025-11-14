Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Berkeley ROTC Visits 621 CRW [Image 5 of 19]

    Berkeley ROTC Visits 621 CRW

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Cadets from Berkeley Air Force ROTC visit the 621st Contingency Response Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 31, 2025. During the tour, the cadets learned about CR capabilities, Tactical Cassuality Care and what it means to be a Mission-Ready Airman.

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 17:44
    Photo ID: 9389131
    VIRIN: 251031-F-BS369-3609
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
