Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AUSA Annual Meeting & Expo, Washington, D.C. October 2025 [Image 15 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AUSA Annual Meeting &amp; Expo, Washington, D.C. October 2025

    UNITED STATES

    10.13.2025

    Photo by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    The Soldier for Life, Army Retirement Services, U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success Program, and MyArmyBenefits teams attend the AUSA Annual Meeting and Expo in Washington, D.C., on October 13-15, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 14:44
    Photo ID: 9388647
    VIRIN: 251013-O-BJ745-6570
    Resolution: 4133x3100
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUSA Annual Meeting & Expo, Washington, D.C. October 2025 [Image 17 of 17], by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AUSA Annual Meeting &amp; Expo, Washington, D.C. October 2025
    AUSA Annual Meeting &amp; Expo, Washington, D.C. October 2025
    AUSA Annual Meeting &amp; Expo, Washington, D.C. October 2025
    AUSA Annual Meeting &amp; Expo, Washington, D.C. October 2025
    AUSA Annual Meeting &amp; Expo, Washington, D.C. October 2025
    AUSA Annual Meeting &amp; Expo, Washington, D.C. October 2025
    AUSA Annual Meeting &amp; Expo, Washington, D.C. October 2025
    AUSA Annual Meeting &amp; Expo, Washington, D.C. October 2025
    AUSA Annual Meeting &amp; Expo, Washington, D.C. October 2025
    AUSA Annual Meeting &amp; Expo, Washington, D.C. October 2025
    AUSA Annual Meeting &amp; Expo, Washington, D.C. October 2025
    AUSA Annual Meeting &amp; Expo, Washington, D.C. October 2025
    AUSA Annual Meeting &amp; Expo, Washington, D.C. October 2025
    AUSA Annual Meeting &amp; Expo, Washington, D.C. October 2025
    AUSA Annual Meeting &amp; Expo, Washington, D.C. October 2025
    AUSA Annual Meeting &amp; Expo, Washington, D.C. October 2025
    AUSA Annual Meeting &amp; Expo, Washington, D.C. October 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AUSA2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download