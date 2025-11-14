DEA, NJNG Team up for Takeback Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Drug Enforcement Administration agents in partnership with the New Jersey National Guard Counterdrug Task Force collect and dispose of prescription medications during Operation Take Back New Jersey, October 28, 2025.



Operation Take Back NJ is a biannual event that allows residents to safely dispose of unused or expired medications consequence-free. Residents are encouraged to dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medication safely.



Since 1973 when the DEA declared war on the epidemic of drug overdoses nationwide, Take Back Days have helped communities in need to address public health, environmental, and nationwide security concerns by safely disposing of unused and expired medications.



With 235 collection sites across the state and 206 participating Law Enforcement Agencies, a total of 14,434 lbs of unwanted prescription medications were collected and disposed of at the Covanta Resource Recovery Facility in Camden, NJ.