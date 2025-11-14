Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DARPA Triage Challenge Event 2 [Image 19 of 20]

    DARPA Triage Challenge Event 2

    PERRY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Paul Flacks 

    DARPA

    Medic and UGVs identify and assess casualties during human-machine teaming run at DARPA Triage Challenge Event 2.

    triage care
    DARPA Triage Challenge

