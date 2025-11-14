Medic and UGVs identify and assess casualties during human-machine teaming run at DARPA Triage Challenge Event 2.
This work, DARPA Triage Challenge Event 2 [Image 20 of 20], by Paul Flacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.