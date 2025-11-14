Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Non-Mission Essential Personnel Returning from NAS Pensacola

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Service members transport family pets to an aircraft ahead of a Naval Station Guantanamo Bay non-mission essential personnel return flight at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola's Sherman Field Nov. 12. Nearly 900 non-mission essential personnel from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay arrived at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Oct. 25 and 26 as part of a Naval Station Guantanamo Bay non-mission essential personnel movement ahead of one of the strongest hurricanes of the 2025 storm season. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Jonathan Pitts)