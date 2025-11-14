Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Non-Mission Essential Personnel Returning from NAS Pensacola [Image 7 of 7]

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Non-Mission Essential Personnel Returning from NAS Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Bruce Cummins 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Service members transport family pets to an aircraft ahead of a Naval Station Guantanamo Bay non-mission essential personnel return flight at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola's Sherman Field Nov. 12. Nearly 900 non-mission essential personnel from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay arrived at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Oct. 25 and 26 as part of a Naval Station Guantanamo Bay non-mission essential personnel movement ahead of one of the strongest hurricanes of the 2025 storm season. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Jonathan Pitts)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 11:10
    Photo ID: 9387752
    VIRIN: 251112-N-GO179-1011
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Non-Mission Essential Personnel Returning from NAS Pensacola [Image 7 of 7], by Bruce Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Non-Mission Essential Personnel Returning from NAS Pensacola

