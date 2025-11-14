A volunteer hands out candy to trick-or-treaters during Fall Fest 2025 at RAF Fairford, England, Oct. 31, 2025. The annual event brought Airmen, families, and community members together for games, treats, and Halloween fun. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 11:02
|Photo ID:
|9387750
|VIRIN:
|251031-F-QN763-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|8.74 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 501st CSW Fall Fest [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.