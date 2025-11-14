501st CSW Fall Fest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A volunteer hands out candy to trick-or-treaters during Fall Fest 2025 at RAF Fairford, England, Oct. 31, 2025. The annual event brought Airmen, families, and community members together for games, treats, and Halloween fun. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)