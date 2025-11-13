Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) takes inventory in logistics storeroom [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) takes inventory in logistics storeroom

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    A U.S. Sailor takes inventory in the logistics storeroom of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57). Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 08:57
    VIRIN: 251031-N-HE318-1085
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) takes inventory in logistics storeroom [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Logistics Specialist
    LS
    USS Mitscher
    DDG 57
    supply

