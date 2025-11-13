Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Going the extra miles: NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailor completes 100-mile run [Image 2 of 4]

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2025

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Lt. Nathanael Griggs, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Fleet Logistics Support department Reserve Program director, participates in the Tampa Bay 100 Mile Endurance Run in Tampa Bay, Florida, Nov. 8, 2025. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 07:46
    Photo ID: 9387438
    VIRIN: 251108-N-N1901-1001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
