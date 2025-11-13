MRF-SEA Marines Establish Command Operations Center for Foreign Disaster Relief Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, set up a command operation center using general-purpose tents in preparation of foreign disaster relief operations at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2025. The tent will be used as an operational command and control center in support of foreign disaster relief operations. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)