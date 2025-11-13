Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-SEA Marines Establish Command Operations Center for Foreign Disaster Relief Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    MRF-SEA Marines Establish Command Operations Center for Foreign Disaster Relief Operations

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, set up a command operation center using general-purpose tents in preparation of foreign disaster relief operations at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2025. The tent will be used as an operational command and control center in support of foreign disaster relief operations. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)

    This work, MRF-SEA Marines Establish Command Operations Center for Foreign Disaster Relief Operations [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Alexis Ballin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    MRF-SEA
    Marines
    Philippines
    USMC
    15th MEU
    TyphoonUwan

