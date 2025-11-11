Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Manufacturing Innovation Institutes Highlight Careers in Advanced Manufacturing in October [Image 3 of 4]

    DoD Manufacturing Innovation Institutes Highlight Careers in Advanced Manufacturing in October

    PITTSBURGH, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2025

    Photo by Rebecca Ward 

    DoD Manufacturing Technology Program   

    For the fifth year, ARM (Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing), a DoD Manufacturing Innovation Institute, collaborated on Manufacturing Day with Carnegie Mellon University’s Manufacturing Futures Institute and the regional MEP, Catalyst Connection, by giving high school students the opportunity to learn about advanced manufacturing careers and experience automation technology up close. Courtesy, ARM Institute

    Manufacturing Innovation Institutes
    Manufacturing Day
    Manufacturing Education and Workforce Development
    Manufacturing Science and Technology Program

