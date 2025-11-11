Dual Reenlistment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251107-N-VJ326-1018 SAN DIEGO, CA (November 7, 2025) – Yeoman 1st Class Asia Dawkins swears the oath of enlistment during her reenlistment ceremony at Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command San Diego (REDCOM SD) in San Diego, November 7, 2025. REDCOM SD provides support to 19 Navy Reserve Centers spread across California, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii, and the U.S. Territory of Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)