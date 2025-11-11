Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dual Reenlistment [Image 2 of 4]

    Dual Reenlistment

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command San Diego

    251107-N-VJ326-1018 SAN DIEGO, CA (November 7, 2025) – Yeoman 1st Class Asia Dawkins swears the oath of enlistment during her reenlistment ceremony at Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command San Diego (REDCOM SD) in San Diego, November 7, 2025. REDCOM SD provides support to 19 Navy Reserve Centers spread across California, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii, and the U.S. Territory of Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 16:32
    Photo ID: 9386271
    VIRIN: 251107-N-VJ326-1018
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    TAGS

    Readiness
    REDCOM SD
    Navy
    Reserve
    San Diego

