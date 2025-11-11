Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Manufacturing Innovation Institutes Celebrate October as Manufacturing Month [Image 2 of 2]

    DoD Manufacturing Innovation Institutes Celebrate October as Manufacturing Month

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Rebecca Ward 

    DoD Manufacturing Technology Program   

    In partnership with the Youngstown Business Incubator and Youngstown State University, industry member, America Makes, a DoD Manufacturing Innovation Institute (MII), along with MII member Stratasys, demonstrated the latest in additive manufacturing to students at Youngstown State University. Courtesy, America Makes

