    WCAP Soldier-Athletes participate in Team USA Media Summit [Image 22 of 22]

    WCAP Soldier-Athletes participate in Team USA Media Summit

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2025

    Photo by Stephen Warns 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    WCAP Soldier-Athlete and Team USA biathlete Staff Sgt. Deedra Irwin has some fun during a photo shoot at the Team USA Media Summit on Oct. 28-29 at the Javits Center in New York.

