Pacific Partnership 2025 Veterinary Service Members Visit Vanuatu Agriculture College, in Luganville, Vanuatu

LUGANVILLE, Vanuatu (Nov. 11) Capt. Chalise Brown, Army veterinarian, assigned to 72nd Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support, puts a halter on a calf to demonstrate how to humanely neuter livestock for students of Vanuatu Agriculture College, in Luganville, Vanuatu, in support of Pacific Partnership 2025, Nov. 11. Now, in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increased security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Elijah Webb)