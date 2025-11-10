Pacific Partnership 2025 Hosts a Ship Tour of the USS John L. Canley

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LUGANVILLE, Vanuatu (Nov. 13) British Royal Marine Col. Matt Churchward, Pacific Partnership 2025 deputy commander, left, poses for a photo with David Bongranlie, chief inspector of the Luganville Police Department, center, and Renold Surmat, Luganville town clerk, right, aboard the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) moored in Luganville, Vanuatu, in support of Pacific Partnership 2025, Nov. 13. Now, in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increased security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Elijah Webb)