    Pacific Partnership 2025 Hosts an Optical and Dental Health Event in Quere, Vanuatu [Image 4 of 4]

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Hosts an Optical and Dental Health Event in Quere, Vanuatu

    QUERE, VANUATU

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Seaman Elijah Webb 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    QUERE, Vanuatu (Nov. 12) – Capt. Mark B. Stefanik, mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2025, left, and Capt. Kenza Nahi, middle, speak to a local Chief, right, about the further construction at Fanafo Dispensary in Quere, Vanuatu, in support of Pacific Partnership 2025, Nov. 12. Now, in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increased security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Elijah Webb)

