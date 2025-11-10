Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Provides Care and Support to Vanuatu Locals at Northern Provincial Hospital [Image 25 of 25]

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Provides Care and Support to Vanuatu Locals at Northern Provincial Hospital

    LUGANVILLE, VANUATU

    11.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Lambert 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LUGANVILLE, Vanuatu (Nov. 11, 2025) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Christopher Hechenberger inspects medical equipment at Northern Provincial Hospital in Luganville, Vanuatu, in support of Pacific Partnership 2025, Nov. 11. Now, in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increased security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Lambert)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 11.12.2025 23:44
    Photo ID: 9384693
    VIRIN: 251111-N-EQ708-1187
    Resolution: 5261x3507
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: LUGANVILLE, VU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2025 Provides Care and Support to Vanuatu Locals at Northern Provincial Hospital [Image 25 of 25], by PO3 Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C7F
    Vanuatu
    IndoPacific
    Pacific Partnership
    U.S. Navy

