Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    POTUS, SW Attend Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game [Image 19 of 22]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    POTUS, SW Attend Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza   

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth meets with military recruits at the Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game, Landover, Md., Washington, D.C., Nov. 9, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2025
    Date Posted: 11.09.2025 21:32
    Photo ID: 9382253
    VIRIN: 251109-D-PM193-2056
    Resolution: 5727x3818
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POTUS, SW Attend Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    POTUS, SW Attend Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game
    POTUS, SW Attend Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game
    POTUS, SW Attend Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game
    POTUS, SW Attend Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game
    POTUS, SW Attend Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game
    POTUS, SW Attend Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game
    POTUS, SW Attend Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game
    POTUS, SW Attend Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game
    POTUS, SW Attend Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game
    POTUS, SW Attend Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game
    POTUS, SW Attend Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game
    POTUS, SW Attend Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game
    POTUS, SW Attend Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game
    POTUS, SW Attend Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game
    POTUS, SW Attend Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game
    POTUS, SW Attend Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game
    POTUS, SW Attend Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game
    POTUS, SW Attend Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game
    POTUS, SW Attend Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game
    POTUS, SW Attend Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game
    POTUS, SW Attend Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game
    POTUS, SW Attend Washington Commanders Salute to Service Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Salute to Service
    Washington Commanders
    Recruits
    SECWAR
    SECWARHegseth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download