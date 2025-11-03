Joint Task Force-Bravo Conducts FARP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Headquarters Support Company, Army Forces Battalion, Joint Task Force-Bravo attach a hose into a fitting during a Forward Arming Refueling Point at Up Park Camp, Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 7, 2025. FARP is a temporary mobile facility used to refuel aircraft while the aircraft is still running engines. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Merchak)