    Joint Task Force-Bravo Conducts FARP [Image 3 of 8]

    Joint Task Force-Bravo Conducts FARP

    KINGSTON, JAMAICA

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    251107-F-YT028-1157
    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Headquarters Support Company, Army Forces Battalion, Joint Task Force-Bravo attach a hose into a fitting during a Forward Arming Refueling Point at Up Park Camp, Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 7, 2025. FARP is a temporary mobile facility used to refuel aircraft while the aircraft is still running engines. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Merchak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.08.2025 18:16
    Photo ID: 9381829
    VIRIN: 251107-F-YT028-1157
    Resolution: 5876x3865
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: KINGSTON, JM
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo Conducts FARP [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

