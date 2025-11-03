Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECWAR Visits Korean DMZ, Underscores Peace Through Strength

    PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.03.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    U. S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, center, visited the Demilitarized Zone Nov. 3, observing the fortified buffer between North Korea and South Korea and reaffirming the U.S. commitment to deterring aggression on the peninsula.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 18:33
    Photo ID: 9381648
    VIRIN: 251103-N-YQ363-8326
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Hometown: MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, US
    North Korea
    DMZ
    Pete Hegseth
    South Korea

