    Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Service Members Renovate The Salvation Army Regional Headquarters in Apia, Samoa [Image 2 of 5]

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Service Members Renovate The Salvation Army Regional Headquarters in Apia, Samoa

    APIA, SAMOA

    10.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Lambert 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    APIA, Samoa (Oct. 28, 2025) – Pacific Partnership 2025 multinational service members begin to construct a volleyball court at The Salvation Army Regional Headquarters in Apia, Samoa, in support of Pacific Partnership 2025, Oct. 28. Now, in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increased security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Lambert)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.05.2025 22:05
    Photo ID: 9379681
    VIRIN: 251028-N-EQ708-1095
    Resolution: 5795x3863
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: APIA, WS
    Samoa
    C7F
    Pacific Partnership 2025
    Pacific Partnership
    US Navy

