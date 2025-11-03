Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Band Performs for National University of Samoa Students [Image 2 of 3]

    The Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Band Performs for National University of Samoa Students

    APIA, SAMOA

    10.26.2025

    Photo by Seaman Elijah Webb 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    APIA, Samoa (Oct. 28, 2025) - Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Band member, Royal Canadian Navy Sailor First Class Andrew George, performs for National University of Samoa students in Apia, Samoa, in support of Pacific Partnership 2025, Oct. 28. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increased security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Elijah Webb)

