    Naval Moblie Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 conducts repairs at Maagiagi Elementary School [Image 3 of 4]

    Naval Moblie Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 conducts repairs at Maagiagi Elementary School

    APIA, SAMOA

    10.28.2025

    Photo by Seaman Elijah Webb 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    APIA, Samoa (Oct. 28, 2025) –Builder 3rd Class Gustabo Zambrano, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four, cuts a cement brick at Maagiagi Elementary School in Apia, Samoa, in support of Pacific Partnership 2025, Oct. 28. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increased security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Elijah Webb)

