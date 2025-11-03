Member of the 104th Fighter Wing wait in a bay on the flight line at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA, October 23, 2025. It was a tearful farewell as the last trio of Eagles from
Barnes Air National Guard Base departed for their permanent resting place at the “boneyard” Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Melanie J. Casineau)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2025 10:04
|Photo ID:
|9378946
|VIRIN:
|251023-Z-UG828-1004
|Resolution:
|3936x2214
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A tearful farewell to the last trio of Eagles at the 104th Fighter Wing [Image 3 of 3], by Melanie Casineau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.