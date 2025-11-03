Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A tearful farewell to the last trio of Eagles at the 104th Fighter Wing

    A tearful farewell to the last trio of Eagles at the 104th Fighter Wing

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Photo by Melanie Casineau 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Member of the 104th Fighter Wing wait in a bay on the flight line at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA, October 23, 2025. It was a tearful farewell as the last trio of Eagles from
    Barnes Air National Guard Base departed for their permanent resting place at the “boneyard” Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Melanie J. Casineau)

    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestomer
    Air Force

