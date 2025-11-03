Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SW Hegseth, ROK MoD Visit JSA in Korean DMZ [Image 14 of 16]

    SW Hegseth, ROK MoD Visit JSA in Korean DMZ

    PANMUNJEOM, SOUTH KOREA

    11.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Republic of Korea Minister of Defense Kim Seon-ho visit the Joint Security Area in the demilitarized zone in Panmunjeom, Republic of Korea, Nov. 3, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
    Date Posted: 11.04.2025 05:00
    Location: PANMUNJEOM, KR
    North Korea
    JSA
    DMZ
    Republic of Korea
    SECWAR

