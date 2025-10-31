Marine Corps Information Command Celebrates Staff Sergeant Promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Smith, deputy commander of Marine Corps Information Command (MCIC), congratulates newly promoted Staff Sgt. Sabrina Rudolph, an influence specialist with MCIC, during her promotion ceremony at Fort Meade, Maryland, Nov. 3, 2025. Rudolph was promoted in recognition of her leadership and contributions to the command’s information operations mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jestin Costa)