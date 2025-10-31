A U.S. Marine commander assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard adjusts his troop’s pack before conducting quick response force training at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Oct. 9, 2025. Joint Task Force Southern Guard provides operational support to federal agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees immigration detention operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew S. Domingos)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2025 10:17
|Photo ID:
|9376948
|VIRIN:
|251009-F-TI320-2014
|Resolution:
|7367x4911
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines Practice Quick Response Maneuvers [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Matthew Domingos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.