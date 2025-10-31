Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Practice Quick Response Maneuvers

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew Domingos 

    Joint Task Force Southern Guard

    A U.S. Marine commander assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard adjusts his troop’s pack before conducting quick response force training at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Oct. 9, 2025. Joint Task Force Southern Guard provides operational support to federal agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees immigration detention operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew S. Domingos)

    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    This work, U.S. Marines Practice Quick Response Maneuvers [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Matthew Domingos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

