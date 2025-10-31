Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECWAR Visits Korean DMZ [Image 1 of 2]

    SECWAR Visits Korean DMZ

    PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Republic of Korea, Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu-back receive a briefing from United Nations Command personnel during a Nov. 3. visit to Observation Post Ouellette in the Demilitarized Zone which divides North Korea and South Korea. The observation post is named after Korean War era Medal of Honor recipient Pfc. Joseph R. Ouellette who was killed in action near Yongsan Aug. 31, 1950.

    Korean War
    DMZ
    Observation Post Ouellette
    South Korea
    SECWAR

