SECWAR Visits Korean DMZ

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Republic of Korea, Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu-back receive a briefing from United Nations Command personnel during a Nov. 3. visit to Observation Post Ouellette in the Demilitarized Zone which divides North Korea and South Korea. The observation post is named after Korean War era Medal of Honor recipient Pfc. Joseph R. Ouellette who was killed in action near Yongsan Aug. 31, 1950.