22nd MEU(SOC) | CLB 26 Conduct Heavy Equipment Maintenance

CARIBBEAN SEA - U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. William Cook, a metal worker with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conducts maintenance on a tractor, rubber tired, articulated steering, multipurpose aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Oct. 27, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brett Norman)