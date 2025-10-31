Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd MEU(SOC) | CLB 26 Conduct Heavy Equipment Maintenance [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    22nd MEU(SOC) | CLB 26 Conduct Heavy Equipment Maintenance

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    10.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brett Norman 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    CARIBBEAN SEA - U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. William Cook, a metal worker with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conducts maintenance on a tractor, rubber tired, articulated steering, multipurpose aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Oct. 27, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brett Norman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.01.2025 19:21
    Photo ID: 9376149
    VIRIN: 251027-M-QB913-1433
    Resolution: 6038x4025
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | CLB 26 Conduct Heavy Equipment Maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Brett Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    22nd MEU(SOC) | CLB 26 Conduct Heavy Equipment Maintenance
    22nd MEU(SOC) | CLB 26 Conduct Heavy Equipment Maintenance
    22nd MEU(SOC) | CLB 26 Conduct Heavy Equipment Maintenance
    22nd MEU(SOC) | CLB 26 Conduct Heavy Equipment Maintenance
    22nd MEU(SOC) | CLB 26 Conduct Heavy Equipment Maintenance
    22nd MEU(SOC) | CLB 26 Conduct Heavy Equipment Maintenance
    22nd MEU(SOC) | CLB 26 Conduct Heavy Equipment Maintenance
    22nd MEU(SOC) | CLB 26 Conduct Heavy Equipment Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CLB 26
    22nd MEU(SOC)
    Maintenance
    USMC
    IWO ARG - 22nd MEU (SOC)
    CaribOps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download