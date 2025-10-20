251024-N-ME175-1001 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Oct. 24, 2025) – Ens. Elizabeth Barber, a Multi-Service Unit nurse, performs a pupil reaction test on Scott Korschewitz, a Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) patient at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Oct. 24. onboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville. VA patients are being seen in many departments such as the Emergency Department, Orthopedics, and the Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program. (U.S. Navy photo by Julie M. Lucas, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released)
NH Jacksonville enhances Veteran care with joint VA initiative
