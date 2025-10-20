Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NH Jacksonville enhances Veteran care with joint VA initiative

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Photo by Julie Lucas 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    251024-N-ME175-1001 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Oct. 24, 2025) – Ens. Elizabeth Barber, a Multi-Service Unit nurse, performs a pupil reaction test on Scott Korschewitz, a Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) patient at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Oct. 24. onboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville. VA patients are being seen in many departments such as the Emergency Department, Orthopedics, and the Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program. (U.S. Navy photo by Julie M. Lucas, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released)

    Navymedicine
    VA
    healthcare
    veteran
    jointcare

